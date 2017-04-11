FL: County pols mull special tax for Trump's visits to Mar-a-Lago

Source: Fox News

"Commissioners in a Florida county are so tired of spending money on President Donald Trump's frequent visits to his Mar-a-Lago resort that some are suggesting a special tax be levied against the property if the federal government doesn't reimburse its costs. Palm Beach County spends more than $60,000 a day when the president visits, mostly for law enforcement overtime …. County Commissioner Dave Kerner has suggested turning Mar-a-Lago into a special taxing district and imposing a levy on the resort to pay the president's security costs. … Local governments aren't the only ones complaining. No solution has been found for the 28 business owners at Lantana Airport, a small field for propeller planes about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from Mar-a-Lago. The Secret Service shutters it every time Trump visits Mar-a-Lago because agents believe the 350 flights it handles daily pose a security risk." [editor's note: The solution is simple: Inform the White House and the Secret Service that no special accommodations will be made for presidential visits. Trump will get the same "police protection" as everyone else no more and no less, and Secret Service agents attempting to shut down the airport will receive free lodging at the county's correctional accommodation. Problem solved – TLK] (04/11/17)

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/04/11/florida-county-mulls-special-tax-for-trumps-visits-to-mar-lago.html