The undermotivated apostate

Source: EconLog

by Bryan Caplan

"People rarely revise their beliefs on issues they care about. Even when confronted with strong counter-evidence, they usually manage to weasel out somehow. When you encounter someone who has revised his beliefs, therefore, it's tempting to conclude that he's highly reasonable. Apostates — people who abandoned a whole belief structure — smugly feed this temptation: 'When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?' As a serial apostate, I've often smugly fed this temptation myself. When I listen to apostates, however, I'm usually struck by the flimsiness of their deconversion stories. Why exactly did they change their minds?" (04/11/17)

http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2017/04/the_undermotiva.html