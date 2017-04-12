Source: American Institute for Economic Research

by Sheldon Richman

"Few areas of life are as poorly understood as trade. This is remarkable because each of us engages in trade every day. We buy our groceries, clothing, electronics, etc. from other people rather than making them ourselves. If we didn’t think trade was worthwhile, we wouldn’t do it. But we do — because we know how poor we would be if each of tried to make all the things we want. At one level, then, trade is understood. Put the word foreign in front of the word trade, however, and it’s a whole new ballgame. Suddenly an obviously great idea strikes many people as a recipe for disaster." (04/11/17)

https://www.aier.org/research/understanding-trade