Stiffening immigration enforcement is not the answer to reducing crime

Source: Cato Institute

by Nazgol Ghandnoos and Alex Nowrasteh

"Mortensen critiques the 'underlying methodology' of one of our studies because it examines crime as traditionally defined — drug, property, and violent crimes. He argues that this definition should be expanded to include the measures that the undocumented turn to in order to live and work in the United States, such as obtaining fake driver’s licenses or birth certificates. This tautological argument essentially boils down to 'their just being here is illegal.' But the debate about immigrants and public safety is not about fraudulent paperwork or improperly paid payroll taxes. While such actions are illegal, Americans do not cower in fear over finding an improperly filled out I-9 form." (04/11/17)

