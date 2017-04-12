After Trump's Syria attack, what comes next?

Source: Campaign For Liberty

by John McCardell

"President Trump said it is in the 'vital national security interest of the United States' to attack Syria over the use of poison gas. That is nonsense. Even if what Trump claims about the gas attack is true — and we’ve seen no evidence that it is — there is nothing about an isolated incident of inhuman cruelty thousands of miles from our borders that is in our 'vital national security interest.' Even if Assad gassed his own people last week it hardly means he will launch chemical attacks on the United States even if he had the ability, which he does not." (04/11/17)

