Source: Smell the Truth

"After becoming the first country in the world to completely legalize marijuana, Uruguay is now ready to become the first country to sell pot in drug stores. Uruguay’s head of the National Drug Board Juan Roballo announced on Thursday that pharmacies will soon be authorized to sell cannabis, reports Reuters. 'Cannabis will be dispensed in pharmacies starting in the month of July,' Roballo told a press conference. The country’s government will regulate the process, which will initially provide pharmacies with 882 pounds, although that amount could increase depending on demand. Pot will be sold in five-gram containers at $1.30 per gram." (04/11/17)

http://blog.sfgate.com/smellthetruth/2017/04/10/uruguay-set-to-become-the-first-country-to-sell-legal-marijuana-over-the-counter