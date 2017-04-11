Analysis: Does Syria U-turn show Trump is a man without ideology?

Source: Christian Science Monitor

"President Trump’s Syria strike last week represented a remarkably abrupt reversal of position. Mr. Trump has long insisted that it would be a terrible idea for the US to get mixed up in Syria’s problems or try to oust the Assad regime. That doesn’t mean it was a bad move, of course. Presidents are allowed to change their minds. Many Democrats and Republicans alike have applauded Trump’s stated attempt to draw a line at Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons. But across the political spectrum, the ease and speed with which Trump flipped his stance on the issue has given many lawmakers and political experts pause. It’s a stark reminder that the new administration doesn’t seem to be ideological in a traditional White House sense. And that is worrisome not only to those who opposed his election, but also to conservatives who are now worried that Trump could abruptly change course on key priorities." [editor's note: Until they prove me wrong, the CSM is the only news medium whose news-analysis pieces go under "news" – SAT] (04/11/17)

http://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2017/0410/Does-Syria-U-turn-show-Trump-is-a-man-without-ideology