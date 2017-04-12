Democrats turn on Gabbard over Syria stance

Source: Fox News

"Top Democrats are taking aim at one of their own, assailing Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for appearing to defend Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad against allegations his regime dumped chemical weapons on a rebel-held area. Center for American Progress head Neera Tanden, who was a trusted adviser to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean lit into Gabbard on Twitter for her Syria stance. 'This is a disgrace. Gabbard should not be in Congress,' Dean tweeted on Saturday. The former Vermont governor and short-lived presidential candidate was responding to a tweet from Tanden that highlighted Gabbard saying she was 'skeptical' that Assad’s regime carried out the chemical attacks. Assad’s guilt has been accepted by most U.S. officials, and President Trump authorized a retaliatory strike on Thursday in response to the horrific assault." [The Democrat neocon warmongers are showing their true colors, as Gabbard becoems the only sane voice on their "side of the aisle" – SAT] (04/11/17)

