Michigan student charged in "peanut butter hazing"

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"A US student has been charged with smearing peanut butter in the face of an undergraduate who has a potentially deadly allergy. Dale Merza, 20, is charged with misdemeanour hazing after the alleged attack last October on Andrew Seely, 19, at Central Michigan University. Mr Seely, who was sleeping at the time of the incident, sought medical treatment for serous facial swelling. The accused could get 93 days in jail and a $1,000 (£800) fine if convicted. Mr Merza's legal representative told the Detroit Free Press his client, who was charged on Friday in Isabella County District Court, was innocent." [editor's note: Assault is assault, and it is a weapon if you know it will harm another – SAT] (04/11/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-39569664