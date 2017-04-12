Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Brittany Hunter

"There is a growing trend of late, where individuals seeking emergency medical attention have opted to use ridesharing services to transport themselves to the emergency room instead of relying on a traditional government ambulance. While this market alternative has been a huge money saver for those whose ailments have provided the 'luxury' of being able to wait a few extra minutes before reaching the hospital — one trip in an ambulance has been known to cost upwards of $1,500 — medical 'experts' are now warning that individuals may not be capable of choosing their own means of transportation and should instead stick to what the government has provided." (04/11/17)

https://fee.org/articles/uber-i-ve-fallen-and-i-can-t-get-up/