CA: Traffic stop leads to seizure of 300 pounds of cannabis, $1 million cash

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"A traffic stop by law enforcement officers in the East Bay led to the seizure of more than 300 pounds of marijuana and more than $1 million in cash, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The drug bust began when a California Highway Patrol officer spotted a driver on Saturday operating a van while talking on a cell phone, officials say. The CHP officer attempted to pull the van over on Interstate 580 in Castro Valley to cite the driver for a cell phone violation, officials said. While the van was stopped, a sedan pulled up and cut off the CHP car, enabling the van to flee the scene, officials said. Both cars raced away, but were stopped in Castro Valley, and the two drivers were arrested. Officers soon learned why the suspects tried to get away. The sedan contained eight pounds of marijuana and the van had another 200 pounds of weed packed inside, officials said." (04/11/17)

