Parsing the United Airlines bullshit

Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Brad

"A United spokesman offered this: 'We had a customer who refused to leave the aircraft … We have a number of customers on board that aircraft, and they want to get to their destination on time and safely, and we want to work to get them there.' Bullshit. You wanted to get your staff to their destination. If you'd wanted to get your customers to their destination, you had them all boarded and ready to go — all you had to do was let the plane depart. Instead, for your own convenience, you created an incident that delayed everyone by two hours. Don't try to spin this as your concern for the welfare of your customers, because it was the exact opposite." (04/11/17)

http://www.wendymcelroy.com/news.php?extend.7908