Trump budget cuts don't go far enough

Source: USA Today

by Jon Gabriel

"Washington reacted to President Trump’s proposed budget with horror. EPA funding would be cut by 31%. Agriculture and labor were down 21%. He would eliminate all funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. He wants to increase spending only for Defense, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs. … While the budget debate was burning, Washington blew past the statutory debt limit using some fiscal chicanery known as 'extraordinary measures.' We don’t have a debt ceiling — it’s more of a retractable roof. The beltway never wants its funding cut, but the reaction to any reductions is surreal. America’s fiscal crisis isn’t that we might spend too little, but that we have spent far, far too much." (04/11/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/nation-now/2017/04/11/trump-budget-debt-spending-beltway-jon-gabriel-column/100291888