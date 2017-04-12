Source: Our Future

by Dave Johnson

"At any other time, this (fill in the blank) would be the scandal of the decade. Now, with Donald Trump as president, we call it Monday. Thursday evening, Trump attacked Syria, a sovereign country, with 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles. This act of war was done without Congressional authorization, even after Trump’s August, 2013, tweet that 'Obama needs Congressional approval' before attacking Syria in nearly identical circumstances. The following morning, headlines like this one appeared in the business press: Raytheon, maker of Tomahawk missiles, leads premarket rally in defense stocks. … Donald Trump apparently owns Raytheon stock. In May, 2016, Trump reported to the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) that he owned Raytheon stock." [editor's note: One would hope this kind of venality was beneath even him, but who can tell? – SAT] (04/10/17)

https://ourfuture.org/20170410/did-trump-attack-syria-for-personal-profit