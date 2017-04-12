Recording police misconduct is just the beginning

Source: Reason

by JD Tuccille

"In a world in which police don't just bristle at recordings of their activities, but also threaten curious bystanders and delete inconvenient evidence, a new generation of mobile apps is making it easier for people to work together to monitor the cops — and maybe even replace them. … 'Cell 411 is ideal for use by activists, neighborhood watches, students, friends and other groups of people willing to organize themselves independently in order to manage and respond to emergencies.' Among those emergencies, creator Virgil Vaduva makes clear, are immigration raids and other encounters with law enforcement. He developed the app after being arrested during a protest and realizing he had no quick and easy way of summoning help. Users of the app can organize into networks to share messages, calls for assistance, video, and GPS coordinates. Cell 411 is available at both the App Store and Google Play. Police have already made it clear they don't like the app, with a PoliceOne reviewer claiming it 'could prove deadly for civilians and law enforcement.'" (04/11/17)

http://reason.com/archives/2017/04/11/recording-police-misconduct-is-just-the