Trump's cabinet stacked with advisers with military ties

Source: Town Hall

by Debra J Saunders

"Before he was elected president, Donald Trump told biographer Michael D'Antonio that his attendance at a military boarding school gave him 'more training militarily than a lot of guys that go into the military.' As president, he has stacked his top echelon with guys who went into the military — and they are among those who advised the new president before he ordered 59 cruise missiles be launched into a Syrian air base. When Trump compared his years at New York Military Academy to military service, some veterans were quick to point out that Trump received multiple draft deferments during the Vietnam War — as did former Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Dick Cheney. And yet Trump has an ardor for surrounding himself with former military men and appointing a considerable number of veterans to his Cabinet. One-third (eight out of 24) of Trump's Cabinet-level picks have served in the military." (04/11/17)

