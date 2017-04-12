Five surprisingly solvable problems America can't figure out

Source: Cracked

by David Christopher Bell

"Hey America, I think you're swell. Your Constitution is aces, those purple mountains are very majestic, and there are tons of safe places to park your car here. Breaking Bad was a wonderful show. And your people are super fun. What you did with the Boston accent? Fu-cking hilarious. Nobody wants to change you, America. But a lot of us citizens are super concerned about some rather self-destructive things you've been doing to yourself lately. We totally get that not every problem has some snap-your-fingers solution, but that doesn't mean there aren't a few fairly easy suggestions you could take to fix your overall quality of life. And frankly, we have no idea why you haven't done them already: 5) Want To Fix The Rust Belt? Support Renewable Energy And Marijuana …" [editor's note: The value of his ideas diminishes as he goes along – SAT] (04/11/17)

http://www.cracked.com/blog/5-ways-to-fix-america-that-are-impossible-for-dumb-reasons