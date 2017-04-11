Divided we fall

Source: The New Republic

by Ganesh Sitaraman

"It only took a week after Donald Trump’s inauguration before Democrats and the media began to warn that our democracy faces a grave and potentially fatal threat. On the second weekend of Trump’s presidency, when customs officials began enforcing his hastily imposed ban on travel from Muslim nations, Senator Cory Booker dashed out to Dulles Airport and told a crowd of protesters that the American rule of law was under assault. 'I believe it’s a constitutional crisis,' Booker declared. Two days later, when Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to enforce the ban, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer practically had the question, 'Are we on the verge of a constitutional crisis?' on auto-repeat. And when Trump blasted the 'so-called judge' who overturned the travel ban, Senator Richard Blumenthal wasted no time in predicting the worst: 'We’re careening, literally, toward a constitutional crisis.'" (04/10/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/141644/divided-fall-trump-symptom-constitutional-crisis-inequality