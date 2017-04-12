Beware the dogs of war: Is the American empire on the verge of collapse?

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by John W Whitehead

"Waging endless wars abroad (in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and now Syria) isn’t making America — or the rest of the world — any safer, it’s certainly not making America great again, and it’s undeniably digging the U.S. deeper into debt. In fact, it’s a wonder the economy hasn’t collapsed yet. Indeed, even if we were to put an end to all of the government’s military meddling and bring all of the troops home today, it would take decades to pay down the price of these wars and get the government’s creditors off our backs. Even then, government spending would have to be slashed dramatically and taxes raised. You do the math." (04/11/17)

http://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/beware-dogs-war-american-empire-verge-collapse/