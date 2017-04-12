Reclaiming the anti-fascist roots of libertarianism

Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Logan Marie Glitterbomb

"Let’s face it — the libertarian movement’s flirtations with paleoconservatives over the years have put us in the situation we are in today. Alt-righters and other self-proclaimed fascists, white nationalists, and racial separatists feel that they can use the libertarian movement as an effective recruiting ground: despite their willingness to crush individual liberties in order to achieve their goals. However, the roots of libertarianism are anti-fascist. We should continue to take a strong anti-fascist stance if we are to be consistent and true to our movement’s lineage." (04/11/17)

