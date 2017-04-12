FL: Prosecutor challenges Scott's power to take cases away

Source: Gainesville Sun

"A Florida prosecutor fired a double-barreled response to Gov. Rick Scott’s efforts to take almost two-dozen criminal cases away from her after she said her office would no longer seek the death penalty. State Attorney Aramis Ayala filed lawsuits Tuesday in federal court and with Florida’s highest court, challenging Scott’s ability to remove her from death-penalty cases in her district, which covers Orlando and its suburbs. … Ayala, Florida’s first African-American state attorney, has come under fire since announcing last month she wouldn’t seek the death penalty, in its current structure, against Markeith Loyd, or any other defendant. Loyd is charged with killing an Orlando police lieutenant earlier this year and his pregnant ex-girlfriend late last year. Ayala said she would consider changing her mind only if the death-penalty system changes so it doesn’t drag out for years and delay a sense of closure for victims’ families." (04/11/17)

