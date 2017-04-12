Sessions to federal prosecutors: Screw fighting real crime, let's get THEM FURRINERS

Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

"U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday called on federal prosecutors in Georgia and across the nation to take aim at illegal [sic] immigration. In a three-page memo he sent the nation’s U.S. attorneys, Sessions told them to prioritize prosecuting people caught smuggling others into the U.S.; illegally [sic] reentering the country after being deported; committing identify theft and document fraud; and [defending themselves from] immigration enforcement officers." (04/11/17)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national-govt–politics/federal-prosecutors-get-tough-illegal-immigration/svUWcDxcb9JvjeXfxudSBJ/

    For those that continue to seek improper and illegal entry into this country, be forewarned: This is a new era,” Sessions told U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials during a visit to the southwest border in Arizona Tuesday. “This is the Trump era. The lawlessness, the abdication of the duty to enforce our immigration laws and the catch and release practices of old are over.”

    what a parasitic worm…