Sessions to federal prosecutors: Screw fighting real crime, let's get THEM FURRINERS

Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

"U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday called on federal prosecutors in Georgia and across the nation to take aim at illegal [sic] immigration. In a three-page memo he sent the nation’s U.S. attorneys, Sessions told them to prioritize prosecuting people caught smuggling others into the U.S.; illegally [sic] reentering the country after being deported; committing identify theft and document fraud; and [defending themselves from] immigration enforcement officers." (04/11/17)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national-govt–politics/federal-prosecutors-get-tough-illegal-immigration/svUWcDxcb9JvjeXfxudSBJ/