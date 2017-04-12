FBI admits to wiretapping Trump adviser during presidential campaign

Source: Washington Post

"The FBI obtained a secret court order last summer to monitor the communications of an adviser to presidential candidate Donald Trump, part of an investigation into possible links between Russia and the campaign, law enforcement and other U.S. officials said. The FBI and the Justice Department obtained the warrant targeting Carter Page’s communications after convincing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judge that there was probable cause to believe Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power, in this case Russia, according to the officials." [editor's note: Naturally the Post is spinning this toward the "Russian meddling" angle and away from the "oh, Trump was right about the wiretapping claim we mocked him over" angle – TLK] (04/11/17)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/fbi-obtained-fisa-warrant-to-monitor-former-trump-adviser-carter-page/2017/04/11/620192ea-1e0e-11e7-ad74-3a742a6e93a7_story.html