Trade deficit: Ask the wrong questions, get the wrong answers

Source: Cato Institute

by Daniel R Pearson

"The trade deficit is driven by U.S. government policies that influence domestic savings and investment, not by the policies of governments overseas. The United States simply doesn’t save as much as it invests. This leaves America with a massive financial/capital account surplus — people in other nations send a lot of money to this country every year to build factories, buy stocks, and fund the federal budget deficit. By definition, the balance of payments must balance, so the United States runs a current account deficit equal to the financial/capital account surplus. The trade deficit is the largest component of the current account, so the trade deficit also is large — $502 billion in 2016. If the United States really was serious about reducing its trade deficit, it would curtail its demand for borrowed money by eliminating the federal budget deficit." (04/11/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/trade-deficit-ask-wrong-questions-get-wrong-answers