KS: Republican Estes wins special election for US House seat

Source: ABC News

"Republican Ron Estes has won the special election for the U.S. House seat in the 4th congressional district of Kansas, according to The Associated Press. In this conservative, rural district, which President Donald Trump won by nearly 30 percentage points in November, anxious Republicans needed to make a frantic push in the campaign's final days …. Despite the very conservative district — where a Democrat has not held a House seat since 1994 — and the last-minute GOP star power, Estes won by only a 53-45 percent margin, with 100 percent of precincts reporting." [editor's note: I wouldn't categorize a 53-45 result as "tight" (the original headline characterization) or "only," but it is an interesting shift. Oddly the story doesn't even identify Estes's opponent, James Thompson – TLK] (04/12/17)

http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/republican-ron-estes-wins-tight-special-election-us/story?id=46741418