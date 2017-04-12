Baltasar Gracian's aphorism #23: Have no blemish.

Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Wendy McElroy

"Again Gracian returns to the theme of protecting yourself from the malice of 'bad actors' in your life. Everyone has flaws — both physical and of character — but the important thing is how you deal with them. When they are physical, such as a lisp or a birthmark, the malicious will fix on them to humiliate you for the sheer joy of inflicting pain. The first step is to accept the flaw yourself so that it is not a source of shame or embarrassment to you; in this manner you disarm the weapon the vicious want to use against you. Only then can you work effectively to turn the neutralized negative into a positive in the manner of Caesar who masked his baldness with the now-icon laurel wreath." (04/12/17)

