Trump regime lifting federal hiring freeze

Source: National Public Radio [US state media]

"The Trump administration is lifting a federal hiring freeze as of Wednesday morning. White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney announced the policy change in a briefing to reporters Tuesday. Cautioning 'this does not mean agencies will be free to hire willy-nilly,' Mulvaney said the across-the-board hiring freeze the president imposed by executive order three days after taking office in January is being replaced with a 'smarter plan, a more strategic plan, a more surgical plan.' Trump's hiring freeze was never really across the board; it exempted military personnel, who make up more than a third of the federal workforce, and it also exempted hiring for national security and public safety." [editor's note: In English, this translates as "Trump was business as usual on this too; now he's going to stop pretending otherwise" – TLK] (04/12/17)

