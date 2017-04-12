UK: Daily Mail folds, settles in Melania Trump's frivolous lawsuit

Source: USA Today

"The Daily Mail, a breathless British tabloid, published an apology to first lady Melania Trump on Wednesday and agreed to pay unspecified damages and costs to settle two lawsuits for publishing an article alleging 'racy' rumors about her years as a single model in New York. … According to a person familiar with the settlement who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to disclose the information, the total settlement for the U.S. and U.K. lawsuits was about $2.9 million." (04/12/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/people/2017/04/12/melania-trump-wins-damages-daily-mail-publisher/100363396/