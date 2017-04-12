Behind Trump's Syria turnabout

Source: Antiwar.com

by Justin Raimondo

"Trump came into office touting his 'America First agenda,' disdaining NATO, and asking 'Why is it a bad thing to get along with Russia?' He told us he abjured 'regime change' and held up Libya as an example of bad policy. Now he’s turned on a dime, bombing Syria, and welcoming tiny (and troubled) Montenegro into NATO. His intelligence agencies are even accusing Russia of having advance knowledge of the alleged chemical attack in Syria (although the White House disputed that after it got out). And all this in the first one hundred days! How did this happen? It’s easy to explain, once you understand that there is no such thing as foreign policy: all policy is domestic." [editor's note: Raimondo continues to make stupid excuses for Trump. I'm reminded of a woman at the emergency room explaining how her husband "didn't mean" to break her nose, and "usually isn't like this," and "only occasionally" takes a belt to her – TLK] (04/12/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2017/04/11/behind-trump-syria-turnabout/