HI: Newlyweds both contract brain-invading parasite during honeymoon

Source: Fox 59 News

"A California couple’s honeymoon to Hawaii left them in agony after both newlyweds contracted rat lungworm disease, according to KGMB-TV. Ben Manilla, 64, and Eliza Lape, 57, got married on Maui in January, then spent two weeks in the island’s remote Hana area for their honeymoon. Lape told the station she felt something was wrong before they even left Hawaii, likening the symptoms to 'somebody taking a hot knife and just stabbing me in different parts of my body.' … The Hawaii State Department of Health has confirmed six cases of rat lungworm disease on the island of Maui and three cases on the Big Island over the past three months, an official said Monday. No deaths have been reported. Rat lungworm disease, a parasite officially known as Angiostrongylus cantonensis, affects the brain and the spinal cord, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention." (04/12/17)

http://fox59.com/2017/04/12/newlyweds-both-contract-brain-invading-parasite-during-honeymoon/