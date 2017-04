Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"'New York City is a walled maximum security prison,' exclaimed posters for Escape from New York (1981, R). 'Breaking out is impossible.' Now, as part of new legislation giving 'free college' to New Yorkers, politicians take the same high concept from the film and extend it to the entire state." (04/12/17)

