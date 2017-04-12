Source: CounterPunch

by Paul Gottinger

"[W]as Assad really responsible for the attack? To ask such a question is to be deemed an 'Assadist' by pundits and discourse police across the political spectrum. Neither the lack of an independent investigation, nor the fact that nearly all the information on the alleged attack has come from rebel sources, who stand to benefit from a US response, is deemed sufficient cause for skepticism. In a civilized society an actor is be presumed to be innocent until proven guilty. If guilt is determined, a legally justified course of action is taken. In the US however, if the accused is a US enemy, no evidence is needed, and even deranged conspiracies are given play in mainstream media coverage." (04/12/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/04/12/did-assad-really-use-sarin/