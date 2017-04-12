UK: Anti-Brexit pols ape US "maybe Putin did it" propaganda

Source: Newsweek

"Foreign hackers may have targeted the British government’s voter registration site before the Brexit referendum last June, a committee of MPs has said. On June 7, 2016, the 'register to vote' website was temporarily inaccessible due to technical problems. This was the last day people could register to have a vote in the June 23 referendum and authorities blamed a surge in demand as Brits scrambled to sign up. But on Wednesday, a report from a committee of MPs will say that they cannot rule out that the website went down due to intervention by foreign hackers. … In December, the British Labour MP Ben Bradshaw said that it is 'highly probable' Russia sought to influence the result of the Brexit referendum and called on the government to investigate interference from Moscow. Many believe Brexit was the desired outcome of Russian President Vladimir Putin, particularly given the Russian support for anti-EU politicians such as Marine Le Pen." (04/12/17)

