CA: Cop caught on video taking down, beating alleged jaywalker

"A Sacramento police officer has been placed on administrative leave after throwing a pedestrian to the ground and striking him in the face multiple times in an incident captured on video, CBS San Francisco reports. … According to police, the officer attempted to stop the man '“who was observed crossing the street unlawfully. … The officer then got out of his patrol car and tried to detain him, but the subject walked away.' Police say 'the pedestrian began removing his jacket, challenging the officer to fight. The officer charged at the pedestrian to take him into custody. For an unknown reason, the officer threw the pedestrian to the ground and began striking him in the face with his hand multiple times. Within a few moments, additional officers arrived to assist in handcuffing the suspect.' According to police, the beating victim was held in the Sacramento Main Jail and released Tuesday morning due to 'insufficient grounds to file a complaint.'" (04/12/17)

