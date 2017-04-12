Source: The Atlantic

by Kaveh Waddell

"New statistics released Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection reveal that the rate of digital border searches is on pace to quadruple since 2015. That means more and more travelers entering the U.S. are being asked to turn over their electronic devices to be analyzed. The increase appears to have begun even before President Donald Trump’s promise to scrutinize incoming visitors with 'extreme vetting' measures, some of which included stepping up digital surveillance. And if Trump’s cabinet gets its way, the trend may accelerate further." (04/12/17)

https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2017/04/the-steady-rise-of-digital-border-searches/522723/