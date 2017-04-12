Electric Libertyland, episode 15

Source: Lions of Liberty

"On this week’s Electric Libertyland host Brian McWilliams spends some time discussing one of his favorite television programs, and arguably the most libertarian show on air, Rick and Morty. Brian breaks down the show’s overarching anti-government trends, emphasis on anti-PC culture and individual rights and even it’s attack on digital currency and unsound money. Brian then turns inevitably to the flurry of activity surrounding Syria and North Korea, touching on the alleged self-gassing of Syrians by Assad, Trump’s missile attack (and his warning to Russia in advance), the new normal between America and China and China’s abrupt about-face on North Korea." [various formats] (04/12/17)

