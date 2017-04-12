Burger King's new ad forces Google Home to advertise the Whopper

Source: The Verge

"Burger King is unveiling a horrible, genius, infuriating, hilarious, and maybe very poorly thought-out ad today that’s designed to intentionally set off Google Homes and Android phones. The 15-second ad features someone in a Burger King uniform leaning into the camera before saying, 'OK Google, what is the Whopper burger?' For anyone with a Google Home near their TV, that strangely phrased request will prompt the speaker to begin reading the Wikipedia entry for the Whopper." (04/12/17)

http://www.theverge.com/2017/4/12/15259400/burger-king-google-home-ad-wikipedia