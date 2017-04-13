Lebanon: Aoun adjourns parliament for one month

Source: New York Daily News

"Lebanese President Michel Aoun says he is invoking his constitutional powers to adjourn the parliament for one month. Lebanon's deputies were set to vote in Parliament on Thursday to postpone national elections and extend their term for a third time since 2013. Aoun, addressing the nation from the Presidential Palace, justified the adjournment to give legislators time to craft a new election law and hold elections as quickly as possible." (04/12/17)

