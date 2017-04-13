Repeal the 8th: Irish libertarians and the abortion debate

Source: Students For Liberty

by Beatriz Gietner

"The proportion of pro-choicers to pro-lifers in the libertarian movement is unclear, while the reasons driving their convictions are even less transparent. Especially in Ireland, a country where state and church are merged and interdependent, libertarians find themselves thoroughly disagreeing, since when you grow up within a religious environment, your beliefs will echo your upbringing. But despite its polemic character, we all should agree on the most fundamental point: the funding of an abortion should be the responsibility of the person desiring it. None other than the actors themselves should pay for this. The abortion issue is dividing Ireland right now because the country works under a democratic system, in order to make any amendments to the Constitution a public referendum is necessary. Since the one in question is the 8th amendment, there is a campaign named Repeal the 8th, through which pro-choicers advocate for not just the decriminalization of abortions, but also to make them 'free' (at the taxpayers' expense)." (04/12/17)

https://www.studentsforliberty.org/2017/04/12/repeal-the-8th-irish-libertarians-abortion-debate/