Congress expands Trump wiretap probe amid questions over Rice's role

"The House and Senate intelligence committees are expanding their investigation into the so-called 'unmasking' controversy, Fox News has learned, to examine whether other candidates or lawmakers beyond President Trump’s associates were affected. Until now, the investigation focused on how the identities and communications of Trump transition members were collected by U.S. intelligence agencies and then revealed to, and disseminated among, high-ranking members of the Obama administration. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., now plans to audit files from the National Security Agency and White House to determine whether identities and conversations of presidential candidates — or members of Congress — also were swept up during NSA surveillance of foreign leaders. He also plans to review whether Obama’s National Security Council and White House counsel collected and distributed the intelligence for reasons unrelated to foreign intelligence." (04/12/17)

