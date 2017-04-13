Denigrating Trump's budget & voters

Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

by Donald J Boudreaux

"Regardless of a pundit's particular 'take,' agreement seems widespread that voters are irrational if they knowingly support candidates who threaten to reduce their government handouts. Any preferences or values that might run counter to receiving government goodies are treated as evidence that such voters really don't know what's in their best interest. This attitude denigrates voters. It treats them as if they should care only about narrow material concerns. Yet many who think voters are stupid for not being upset at the prospect of losing some government funding are surely among the first to condemn the free market for its supposed crass materialism." (04/11/17)

http://triblive.com/opinion/donaldboudreaux/12150670-74/denigrating-trumps-budget-voters