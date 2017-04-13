Denigrating Trump's budget & voters

Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
by Donald J Boudreaux

"Regardless of a pundit's particular 'take,' agreement seems widespread that voters are irrational if they knowingly support candidates who threaten to reduce their government handouts. Any preferences or values that might run counter to receiving government goodies are treated as evidence that such voters really don't know what's in their best interest. This attitude denigrates voters. It treats them as if they should care only about narrow material concerns. Yet many who think voters are stupid for not being upset at the prospect of losing some government funding are surely among the first to condemn the free market for its supposed crass materialism." (04/11/17)

  • dL

    Boudreaux spills quite a bit of ink denigrating the economic intelligence of ordinary folk but then suddenly comes to their defense vis a vis Trump voters? Oh, I guessing the Trump voter knows less about the Trump budget than the average joe knows about Virginia/Chicago/Austrian economics. Not to mention I have no idea why Boudreaux would be trumpeting the Trump budget.**** The discretionary spending component is a minor reduction from the previous year but offsets that by shifting spending to things that are much more offensive from a libertarian perspective.

    ***actually, I do. Boudreaux is locked in long standing academic wars that mirror the cultural wars of partisan politics. So if sesame street conservatism makes proggie economists whine, well that's a cause for celebration.