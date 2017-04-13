It's knot you: Study shows why your shoes come untied

Source: United Press International

"Are loose shoestrings tying you up in knots? Don't let them. Turns out there's a scientific reason why shoestrings come untied. A new study by mechanical engineers at the University of California in Berkeley illustrates why. Whipping forces act like an invisible hand, loosening the knot and then tugging on the free ends of your laces until the whole thing unravels." (04/12/17)

http://www.upi.com/Science_News/2017/04/11/Its-knot-you-Study-shows-why-your-shoes-come-untied/6121491960774/