Why should the NSA spy on foreigners?

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"Throughout the controversy over whether the U.S. national-security state wire-tapped President Trump, no one, as far as I know, has challenged the legitimacy of the NSA’s spying on citizens of foreign countries, including Russia. The phenomenon is a classic example of how the conversion of the federal government into a national security state has warped and perverted the principles and values of the American people. Since it is wrong in a moral sense for the U.S. government to be spying on Americans without judicially issued warrants, why isn’t it equally wrong for U.S. officials to be doing the same thing to foreigners?" (04/12/17)

