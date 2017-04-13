Venezuela: Maduro pelted by angry crowd at rally

Source: euronews [European Union]

"A parade in honour of former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s Chavista movement, and attended by President Nicolas Maduro, was interrupted by critics who threw objects at the embattled leader in Bolivar state. The rally event, purportedly attended by his supporters, turned into a public display of opposition directly targeting the South American president on Tuesday. As Maduro waved goodbye, standing in an open air caravan, he and his security detail were pelted by onlookers with what Venezuelan media are claiming were eggs. … It comes after days of violent opposition protests in the country’s cities in which two people have been killed sparking international condemnation against Maduro’s authoritarian rule." (04/12/17)

http://www.euronews.com/2017/04/12/venezuelan-president-maduro-pelted-by-angry-crowd-at-rally