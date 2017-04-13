Should the feds "unmask" anonymous political speech?

Source: Reason

by A Barton Hinkle

"Last week the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection division demanded that Twitter reveal the identity of the person behind an account that has been criticizing the Trump administration. The agency had no authority to issue such a demand, and quickly retracted it. But you could not have scripted a better incident to confirm the worst fears of Trump administration critics about its neo-fascist tendencies." (04/12/17)

http://reason.com/archives/2017/04/12/should-the-feds-unmask-anonymous-politic