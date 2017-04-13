Republicans of all people should shun federal online gambling ban

Source: Competitive Enterprise Institute

by Michelle Minton

"America’s governors want Congress to end a longstanding ban on internet gambling — at least, enough of them do to warrant the National Governor’s Association firing off a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. 'The regulation of gaming has historically been addressed by the states,' the governors explained. 'While individual governors have different views about offering gaming — in a variety of forms — within their own states, we agree that decisions at the federal level that affect state regulatory authority should not be made unilaterally without state input.' The letter was aimed at Session’s and the Department of Justice because it’s his agency that has the power to throw into disarray the states that have passed laws — or those hoping to — regarding Internet gambling. And Sessions has indicated that he’s considering that course of action." [editor's note: Not sure why Minton thinks the Republicans — historically a party of big, centralized, puritan government — would be inclined to suddenly change their stripes where gambling is concerned – TLK] (04/12/17)

https://cei.org/content/republicans-all-people-should-shun-federal-online-gambling-ban