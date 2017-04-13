Intercepted Podcast, 04/12/17

Source: The Intercept

"This week’s episode of Intercepted will piss off Assad supporters and the Democrats and Republicans fawning over Trump’s newest war. Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, who recently met with Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, questions the official story on the chemical weapons attack. Murtaza Hussain explains what Assad would stand to gain by using chemical weapons. And we hear from Maher Arar, a Syrian-born Canadian engineer who was kidnapped at JFK airport by U.S. operatives after 9/11 and rendered to Syria where he was tortured and interrogated by Assad’s intelligence agents. Arar explains why he is against Assad and U.S. military intervention in Syria. All that and a bucket of the media stupidity that is always on hand to ogle over the awesome, beautiful missiles." [various formats] (04/12/17)

https://theintercept.com/2017/04/12/intercepted-podcast-the-emperors-new-cruise-missiles/