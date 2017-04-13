How the United States can help the Syrian people

Source: Niskanen Center

by Matthew La Corte

"Last week, President Donald Trump ordered a targeted military strike in response to Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad’s brutal chemical attack on his own innocent civilians. In his remarks after the attack, President Trump said, 'no child of God should ever suffer such horror.' In light of the attack, there is renewed interest in ways the U.S. can assist Syrian civilians living inside of a war zone, including increasing refugee resettlement, working with other countries to expand resettlement programs, and increasing funding to aid organizations." (04/12/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/united-states-can-help-syrian-people/