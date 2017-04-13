Elizabeth Warren's leftist feminist hypocrisy

Source: Authority!

by Timothy J Taylor

"Of all the leftist feminist lawmakers in Congress you might think that Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is the most vociferous champion of equality for women, especially equal pay for women who perform the same work as men. Perhaps she is indeed the most vociferous of them all but that only serves to make her the biggest hypocrite as well. 'I cannot believe I have to give another speech fighting for equal pay for equal work for women,' Warren tweeted in her Senate account. Apparently the Senator likes to talk the talk but she doesn’t exactly walk the walk. According to a recent report Warren’s female staffers made more than $20,000 less than their male counterparts last year. In fact, the pay gap between male and female staffers in her office doing the same work is about 10 percent wider than the national average." (04/12/17)

