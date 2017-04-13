Source: spiked

by Tom Slater

"We are witnessing history repeated as farce. The Cold War was a means through which the West could assert its strength and its virtue, against the evil Reds in the East. But at least there were competing interests, and competing visions, at stake. That doesn’t hold today. The decrepit Russia poses no real threat, and the stand-off with Putin is driven by something more pathetic: a feeling not of Western strength and virtue, but of Western impotence and uncertainty. The newspaper cartoons and magazine covers depicting strongman Vlad ey[e]ing the globe are but a dark reflection of the West’s inability to understand, far less control, the world it finds itself in. A world which, ironically, its own thoughtless meddling helped to create." (04/12/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/blundering-into-a-new-cold-war/